Will Smith Was "Deeply" Insecure About Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac's Relationship

Love is complicated.

Back when Jada Pinkett Smith was just a young kid with a dream, she attended Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland and met classmate and future hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The pair had an instant friendship and stayed close throughout his life. However, when Jada met and fell in love with actor Will Smith, it was a far different story between the two men according to Will.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor sat down with Charlamagne tha God on his show The Breakfast Club and chatted about why it wasn't exactly a match made in friendship heaven between the pair.

"I could never open up to interact with Pac. You know, because we had a little bit of a thing. You know, they grew up together and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship," Will explained of his wife's relationship with the late rapper. But they had come into that age where now that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So Pac had a little thing on that, but she just loved him like he was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince."