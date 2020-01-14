See Scheana Shay Confront Dayna for Sleeping With Her ''Leftovers'' in Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

Scheana Shay is SUR's new queen bee!

This is made abundantly clear in an exclusive clip from Tuesday's all-new Vanderpump Rules. As is shown in the footage above, the longtime SURver is tasked with training newbies Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan.

However, there is already tension between Shay and Kathan as the former TomTom hostess is sleeping with the "Good as Gold" singer's ex, Max Boyens.

"Before yesterday, I only knew Dayna as the girl who I would literally walk right past to get into my friends' bar," Shay states in a confessional. "Now, she's the girl who's not only f--king her boss, but my leftovers."

Having once been the new SURver at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood hot spot, it's clear that Shay is loving her new senior role at SUR. In fact, the 34-year-old Bravo star is seen channeling season one Stassi Schroeder.