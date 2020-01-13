Remember When We Were All Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Cookies in The Boy Next Door?

As Alanis Morrissette once sang: It's a little too ironic.

On the very same day Jennifer Lopez was rudely snubbed by the Oscars, failing to earn a nomination for arguably the best performance of her career in 2019's Hustlers, one of the superstar's other—less well-received—films is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

Made for just $4 million, the low-budget thriller told a pretty simple story. J.Lo plays Claire, a sad recently separated-but-still-bangin'-hot mom whose affair with her teen son's new best friend, played by Ryan Guzman, quickly goes from steamy to creepy when he becomes obsessed with her. But The Boy Next Door quickly became a must-see after the first trailer came out, and had all the elements that indicated it was destined to become a so-bad-it's-good classic in the same vein as a Glitter or Showgirls.

Of course, there's the Lifetime TV movie plot of it all. Then there's Guzman, then 27, playing s high school student. There were the flashes of sex scenes that would earn endless coverage about Lopez's most revealing on-screen moments ever. ("Hold my pole," we assume J.Lo would say to those headlines now.) Oh, and that dialogue, including the infamous, "I love your mother's cookies." Five years later, it still makes us scream with delight. (And makes us crave a chocolate chip cookie, but when are we all not craving a chocolate chip cookie?)