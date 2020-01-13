Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Romance Rumors With Joseph Robinson

Ah, teen love!

It appears that Millie Bobby Brown might have a new boyfriend. Recently, the 15-year-old Stranger Things star sparked romance rumors with Joseph Robinson, 17, after he allegedly shared a picture of her on his Snapchat.

In the photo Millie and Joseph, who is the son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson, can be seen in a sweet embrace as they pose for a mirror selfie. To further fuel romance rumors, he wrote "Ly x" over the photo, which stands for "love you." Joseph also seemed to feature the Florence By Mills founder on his Instagram Stories, posting a candid picture of the two together where her hand appears on his leg.

Neither Millie or Joseph have confirmed that they're an item, but they've been spotted spending time together in recent months. In fact, she joined Robinson and his family for their vacation to the Maldives in November.