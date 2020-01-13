Kanye West Turned a Text Conversation Into a Cartier Necklace for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West gives elaborate gifts.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian revealed the latest lavish and meticulously thought out present her husband of five years gifted her.

The gift itself is a vintage Cartier necklace with a special message engraved onto it. And it's not just a simple "I love you" or the names of their children. This is a gift Kanye West we're talking about, after all. Engraved on the piece of jewelry is a replica of a text conversation the couple previously had, complete with an outline of the photo in the text chain.

Kardashian shared a photo of her wearing the gold necklace on Twitter, along with the screenshot of the text conversation.

As she wrote, "If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts."