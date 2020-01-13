Proof Leonardo DiCaprio Hasn’t Changed A Bit Since His First Oscars Appearance in 1994

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We'll never let go of how handsomeLeonardo DiCaprio looked at his first Oscars.
Back in 1994, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star made his Oscar debut at the 67th Academy Awards, where DiCaprio, who was only 19 at the time, was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for What's Eating Gilbert Grape.
Dressed in a dapper tux and rocking his signature middle-parted bangs, a fresh-faced DiCaprio was honored to be nominated alongside Hollywood heavyweights Tommy Lee Jones, Ralph Finnes, John Malkovich and Pete Postlethwaite.
Ahead of the coveted award show, DiCaprio couldn't contain his excitement over his nomination during his 1994 visit to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "You know, I'm excited," he told host Jay Leno. "I really am. You know, it's an honor for anyone…I'm ready. I wanna go. It's gonna be cool."
DiCaprio might have lost to Jones, but he's always maintained the same level of gratitude towards being nominated. Since then, he's been nominated four more times for his performances in The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street before winning Best Actor at the 88th Academy Awards in 2017 for The Revenant.
Photos
How the Cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Compares to the Real-Life Players
While accepting the award, he said, "Thank you all so very much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to all of you in this room. I have to congratulate the other incredible nominees this year for their unbelievable performances. The Revenant was a product of the tireless efforts a of an unbelievable cast and crew...To my parents, none of this would be possible without you. My friends, I love you dearly. You know who you are."
Barry King/WireImage
Now, the 45-year-old is up for Best Actor again for his performance as faded television actor Rick Dalton in OUATIH. On Monday, it was announced that DiCaprio and his co-star Brad Pitt both picked up nominations at the 2020 Oscars. Also earning a nomination was OUATH director Quentin Tarantino, who is on the shortlist for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Picture, and more.
Speaking to E! News at the film's Los Angeles premiere in July, the Departed star credited Tarantino with "setting up this amazing backstory for us" that helped him, Pitt and Robbie "fit into those shoes."
He also couldn't help but gush over Pitt, who he was excited to share the screen with after working in the industry together for so many years.
"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's [also] incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio said. "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."
See which other stars are nominated at the 2020 Oscars here.