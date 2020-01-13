Through Tears and a Translator App, a 90 Day Fiancé Couple Broke Up?

In the latest installment of everybody is named Michael and unhappy, aka 90 Day Fiancé, everybody was named Michael and unhappy! Well, almost everybody. There's also Anna and Mursel, neither one named Michael, but both seemingly unhappy.

When viewers last checked in with them, Mursel was kicked out and staying at a hotel. He refused to stand up to his family and agreed to leave Anna and her three kids and return to Turkey. Mursel eventually returned to Anna's home to retrieve his stuff, the two continued to cry and talk to each other through translator apps on their phones. In a confessional, Anna said she was angry and thought he would pick her, but that didn't' happen.

"I am suffering too much pain," Mursel said with the help of his app.

"My heart is broken," Anna said.

It went on like this for a while.