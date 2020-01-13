Cynthia Erivo Is Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Tubman, Harriet

Glen Wilson / Focus Features

Just like that, Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The star of HBO's The Outsider is up for playing Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic, as well as co-writing the song from the movie, "Stand Up."

Erivo burst on the Hollywood scene in 2015 with a tour de force performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. She received a Tony for playing the role of Celie on stage, a Grammy for the original soundtrack to the stage musical and an Emmy (a Daytime Emmy to be exact) for a performance of the song "The Color Purple" on NBC's Today. Erivo played the role of Celie overseas in England and came to New York when the production transferred to Broadway. A film adaptation of The Color Purple musical is in the works.

Photos

Biggest Oscars Transformations of All Time

When E! News spoke to Ervio after her Golden Globe nomination, she couldn't speak about her potential involvement in the movie version of the musical, but she did speak to her potentially reaching EGOT status and how she deals with that attention.

"I always acknowledge it because no one has to say those wonderful things, but, um, I try to not let it be a driving force because, you never know. I didn't know I was going to be three quarters of the way there—at all—by this point, at all. So, I just try and keep doing good work, and if that's what happens, that's what happens. But I'm sort of like, it's not up to me. I can't do anything about it. All I can keep doing is putting good work out, and hopefully if it happens one day, then wonderful," she told E! News.

Erivo has been busy since her success in The Color Purple. She's appeared on Broad City, costarred opposite Viola Davis in Widows, starred in Bad Times at the El Royale with Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges and has The Outsider on HBO with Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman. Erivo is also playing Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's Genius: Aretha. The project is sanctioned by the estate of the late queen of soul.

See more people one award away from the elusive EGOT status below.

Common, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Common

Got: An Oscar for "Glory" in Selma, an Emmy for "Letter to the Free" in 13th and three Grammys for "Love of My Life (an Ode to Hip Hop)," "Southside" and "Glory"
Needs: A Tony 

Helen Mirren, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Helen Mirren

Got: An Oscar for The Queen; four Emmys for Prime Suspect: The Final Act, Elizabeth IThe Passion Of Ayn Rand and Prime Suspect: Scent Of Darkness and a Tony for The Audience

Needs: A Grammy

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Frances McDormand

Got: Two Oscars for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, two Emmys for Olive Kitteridge and a Tony for Good People

Needs: A Grammy

Article continues below

Hugh Jackman, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Hugh Jackman

Got: An Emmy for hosting the 58th Annual Tony Awards, two Tonys for The Boys From Oz and a Special Tony Award and a Grammy for The Greatest Showman

Needs: An Oscar

Christopher Plummer, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Christopher Plummer

Got: Two Emmys for The Moneychangers NBC World Premiere The Big Event and Madeline, two Tonys for  Barrymore and Cyrano and an Oscar for Beginners 

Needs: A Grammy

Viola Davis, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Got: An Oscar for Fences, two Tonys for Fences and King Hedley II and an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder

Needs: A Grammy 

Article continues below

Ron Howard, Critics Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ron Howard

Got: Two Oscars for A Beautiful Mind, a Grammy for The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years film and two Emmys for Arrested Development and From Earth to the Moon. He was also one of the Television Academy's 2013 Hall of Fame honorees.

Needs: A Tony

Bette Midler, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Bette Midler

Got: Three Emmys for Bette Midler: Ol' Red Hair Is Back, Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas and her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson; three Grammys for Best New Artist, "The Rose" and "Wind Beneath My Wings"; and two Tonys Hello, Dolly! and a Special Tony Award

Needs: An Oscar

Cyndi Lauper, Tree Lighting

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Cyndi Lauper

Got: An Emmy for Mad About You, Two Grammys for Best New Artist and Kinky Boots and a Tony for Kinky Boots

Needs: An Oscar

Article continues below

Dick Van Dyke, <i>Mary Poppins</i> Flash Mob, 90th Birthday

Nicola Buck

Dick Van Dyke

Got: Four Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show and Van Dyke and Company (plus a Hall of Fame honor), a Grammy for Mary Poppins and a Tony for Bye, Bye Birdie

Needs: An Oscar

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Netflix

Lily Tomlin

Got: Six Emmys for Lily, Lily Tomlin, The Paul Simon Special, Lily: Sold Out and An Apology to Elephants; a Grammy for This Is A Recording; and two Tonys for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe and Lifetime Achievement

Needs: An Oscar

Vanessa Redgrave

Jonathan Elderfield/Getty Images

Vanessa Redgrave

Got: Two Emmys for Playing for Time and If These Walls Could Talk 2, Oscar for Julia and a Tony for Long Day's Journey Into Night

Needs: A Grammy

Article continues below

Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards

Netflix

Ellen Burstyn

Got: Two Emmys for Law & Order: SVU and Political Animals, Oscar for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and a Tony for Same Time, Next Year

Needs: A Grammy

Maggie Smith

Wakeham/Splash News

Maggie Smith

Got: Four Emmys for My House in Umbria and Downton Abbey, two Oscars for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite and a  Tony for Lettice and Lovage

Needs: A Grammy

Jessica Lange

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jessica Lange

Got: A Tony for Long Day's Journey Into Night, two Oscars for Tootsie and Blue Sky and three Emmys for Grey Gardens and American Horror Story

Needs: A Grammy

Article continues below

Kate Winslet

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Got: A Grammy for Listen to the Storyteller, an Oscar for The Reader and an Emmy for Mildred Piece

Needs: A Tony

Julie Andrews

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Julie Andrews

Got: Two Grammys for Julie Andrews's Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies and Mary Poppins (plus a Lifetime Achievement Award), an Oscar for Mary Poppins and two Emmys for The Julie Andrews Hour and Broadway: The American Musical

Needs: A Tony

Geoffrey Rush, AACTA International Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Geoffrey Rush

Got: An Oscar for Shine, a Tony for Exit the King, an Emmy for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

Needs: A Grammy

Article continues below

Al Pacino, April Celebrity Birthdays

John Shearer/Getty Images

Al Pacino

Got: Two Emmys for You Don't Know Jack and Angels in America, two Tonys for The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel and Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? and an Oscar for Scent of a Woman

Needs: A Grammy

Jeremy Irons, Georgia O'Keeffe

Lifetime

Jeremy Irons

Got: A Tony for The Real Thing; three Emmys for Game of LionsElizabeth I and The Great War and Shaping of the 20th Century; and an Oscar for Reversal of Fortune

Needs: A Grammy

Cher, Grammys Worst Dressed

Getty Images

Cher

Got: A Grammy for "Believe," an Oscar for Moonstruck and an Emmy for Cher: The Farewell Tour

Needs: A Tony

Article continues below

Martin Scorsese, Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese

Got: Three Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and George Harrison: Living in the Material World, a Grammy for No Direction Home an Oscar for The Departed

Needs: A Tony

Sir Elton John, Emmy Awards, 2013, Audience

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Elton John

Got: An Oscar for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Tony for Aida and five Grammys (as well as a Legend Award)

Needs: An Emmy

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Cynthia Nixon, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Cynthia Nixon

Got: A Grammy for An Inconvenient Truth, two Tonys for Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and two Emmys for Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Needs: An Oscar

Article continues below

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony Awards 2016, Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Got: An Emmy for the 67th Tony Awards, three Grammys for In the HeightsHamilton and Moana's "How Far I'll Go" and three Tonys for In the Heights and Hamilton

Needs: An Oscar

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Issa Rae Shades the 2020 Oscars Following Female Directors Snub

90 Day Fiance

Through Tears and a Translator App, a 90 Day Fiancé Couple Broke Up?

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Tubman, Harriet

Oscars 2020: All the History Making Moments To Look Out For

Kaitlyn Bristowe

How Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Became a Bachelor Power Couple

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

2020 Oscars: Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Antonio Banderas Among First-Time Nominees

Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez

Oscars 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and More Snubbed

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

Happy Birthday, Orlando Bloom! Take a Look at All of His Cutest Photos with Katy Perry

TAGS/ Oscars , 2020 Oscars , Movies , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.