Oscars 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

It's time to celebrate because the nominees for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed!
On Monday morning, with just under a month to go until the Oscars, actors John Cho and Issa Rae helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announce the nominees for this year's ceremony, set to take place on Feb. 9. The 92nd Academy Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as the acting, writing and directing, that have made a major impact in cinema over the last year.
As E! News previously shared, the 2020 Oscars won't have a host, just like last year's ceremony. Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, recently announced that this year's award show will not have a "traditional host," but also noted that it will be an "entertaining show."
As we gear up to watch the award show, let's take a look at all of the nominees for the 2020 Oscars below!
