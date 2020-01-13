Go Inside the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards After-Party

Hollywood's stars gathered in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday to celebrate the work of their peers at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood was the big winner of the night—taking home trophies in four film categories, including Best Picture. As for TV's big winners, Succession won Best Drama Series and Fleabag won Best Comedy Series.

There were even a few ties throughout the night. For instance, both Parasite's Bong Joon Ho and 1917's Sam Mendes won the award for Best Director. The Late Late Show With James Corden and Late Night With Seth Meyers were also both named Best Talk Show, and Wild Rose's "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" and Rocketman's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" both secured the Best Song honor.

Of course, the night wasn't just about the awards. Viewers also enjoyed seeing all of the red carpet fashion. In addition, there were the fabulous parties. From the cocktail reception to the after-party, the attendees celebrated the 25th annual award show all night long.

To see photos from the parties, check out the gallery.

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Billy Porter

The Pose star wore a stunning mint green gown by Hogan McLaughlin to the after-party and accessorized the look with a metallic choker and butterfly body art.

Chloe Bridges, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Chloe Bridges, Adam DeVine & Edi Patterson

The terrific trio posed for a pic at the award show's after-party.

Betty Gilpin, Beanie Feldstein, and D'Arcy Carden, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Betty Gilpin, Beanie Feldstein, & D'Arcy Carden

The Booksmart celeb was all smiles as she posed for pictures with the GLOW and The Good Place actresses at the cocktail reception.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lupita Nyong'o

The Us star turned heads in this custom Michael Kors number at the cocktail reception.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers star and Best Supporting Actress nominee added a touch of bling to her look at the cocktail reception.

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star and Best Actress nominee dazzled in her Fendi gown at the cocktail reception.

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Olivia Wilde

The Booksmart director was radiant in red at the cocktail reception.

Chrissy Metz, Diane Warren, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Chrissy Metz & Diane Warren

The This Is Us actress wore a beautiful black dress and red lip at the cocktail reception while the songwriter rocked an elegant black blazer.

Seth Meyers, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Seth Meyers

The late-night host and Best Talk Show winner looked dapper in his navy suit at the cocktail reception.

Kate Beckinsale, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kate Beckinsale

The actress is pretty in pink at the cocktail reception.

Julia Butters, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Julia Butters

The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star wore a crisp white blouse and sparkly black skirt for the cocktail reception. She was also up for Best Young Actor/Actress.

Nick Kroll, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Nick Kroll

The comedic actor looked sharp in his red suit and black bow tie at the cocktail reception.

Bong Joon-ho, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Bong Joon Ho

The Parasite director suited up for the cocktail reception. He ended up taking home the trophy in the Best Director category along with Mendes.

Molly Shannon, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, After Party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Molly Shannon

The actress and Saturday Night Live alumna turned heads at the cocktail reception. She was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Other Two.
 

