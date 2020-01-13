Katy Perry's Birthday Tribute to Orlando Bloom Proves Their Love is a Firework

by kelli boyle | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 5:08 AM
Katy Perry's living a teenage dream with Orlando Bloom.
On Monday, the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer took to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé's 43rd birthday. In the two photos Katy shared, Orlando is seen standing in front of one of the pyramids in Egypt. Naturally, there's a huge smile across his face in the first shot. The second shows him gazing up at the pyramid. In her caption, the "Firework" singer marveled over her love and joked that he's one of the wonders of the world.
"Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built," she wrote. "But me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!"
She then gushed over how easy it is to love the Lord of the Rings alum (whom she's marrying this year). "There's a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms," she said. "It's his heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year."
For his part, the actor commented on Perry's sweet tribute and equally gushed over his love.
"Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you," the Carnival Row star said.
Clearly, these two are over the moon in love. If this Instagram caption doesn't convince you, perhaps Katy's comments in her Vogue India cover will.
In the interview, the "Never Really Over" crooner said that she and her beau were mirrors of other.
"Love is different from dating," she said. "You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone."
She later added that she and her love "pull the poison" out of each other.
As the star explained, "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."
It looks like these two lovebirds are ready to take on any challenge life throws at them. Happy birthday, Legolas, er, Orlando!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?