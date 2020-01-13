Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow's Night Out Couldn't Be Any More Perfect

Friends may no longer be streaming on Netflix, but have no fear: there's something even better going on off the screen.

Late Sunday night—rather than attend the 2020 Critics' Choice AwardsJennifer Aniston reunited with co-stars-turned-family Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for an enviable night out. "Hi from the girls across the hall," the Morning Show star captioned a shot of the trio together at dinner. Taking to her feed, Kudrow also shared snaps from the enviable meal, posting a shot of Cox kissing her and another of Aniston planting a peck on her forehead. "Bliss," the Comeback actress captioned the picture. "And more bliss #goodgirlfriends."

Naturally, the Internet couldn't be any more excited about this clique. "Love you all!!!" commented Rita Wilson Isla Fisher wrote, "Sisters" while Juliette Lewis chimed in with, "I love these pictures so much. Sigh."

For now, pictures may be all we are getting from the beloved cast, which also includes David SchwimmerMatt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Back in October, Aniston teased something in the works as far as reviving the '90s sitcom, which signed off air in May 2004. "Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."

"We don't know," she added. "I don't want to lead people on."

But fast forward three months and that "something" still seems TBD.

"All I will say is, we're talking about it," chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment Robert Greenblatt recently revealed. "We've been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody's really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We're starting it as a special. It's possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We're far from that."

Until that amazing day happens, pivot ahead to relive the cast's greatest reunions off the screen.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12, 2020.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

The Friends ladies reunited at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2019. Cox and Kudrow presented Aniston with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Monica and Chandler reunited in November 2019!

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Birthday

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

Friends, James Burrows Special

NBC

Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Friends Cast, Big Bang Theory Cast

Instagram

Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, WGA

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Twitter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

ABC Studios

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Go On

NBC

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Cougar Town

ABC

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

