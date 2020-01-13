Prince Harry and Prince William Slam Reports of "Bullying" in Rare Joint Statement

The royals are setting the record straight.

In the wake of the speculation following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement to step back from their royal duties, The Times reported that Prince William displayed a "bullying attitude" towards the Duchess of Sussex that contributed to their unprecedented decision. The outlet said that the couple wanted out of their royal roles after two years of "constantly being told their place," which caused a rift between the brothers that dated back before the new parents tied the knot in May 2018.

But both brothers have denied these claims. In a rare joint statement from Harry and William, the duo called the report a "false story" and "potentially harmful."

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," their statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."