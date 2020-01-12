Laura Dern, Alison Brie and Rachel Brosnahan Match in Bright-Orange Dresses at the Critics' Choice

by Alyssa Morin & Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020

Laura Dern, Rachel Brosnahan, Alison Brie, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage; John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

We're seeing triple!

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards are in full swing, as host Taye Diggs kicked things off with a bang on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. 

With Hollywood's biggest stars sitting in the room, including Mandy MooreBilly PorterKristen BellRenée ZellwegerAnne Hathaway and more, the All American actor certainly knew how to get the party started with the crowd that sat in front of him. Besides a fun-filled night full of the biggest winners in television and film, it was also a huge night for fashion.

Tonight's 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards saw a myriad of different styles, trends and color schemes and the more we look into what our favorite celebrities wore, the more we're noticing some unintentional similarities in their fashion choices. 

For one, three of our favorite leading ladies stepped out and dazzled in clementine orange dresses. Big Little Lies star Laura DernThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahanand GLOW star Alison Brie had us seeing triple tonight as they all slayed the red carpet bright and bold orange dresses. 

The dazzling and flamboyant color perfectly suited these three actresses with Dern wearing Emilia Wickstead, Brosnahan wearing Carolina Herrera and Brie wearing Brandon Maxwell

Letting the bright and bold orange dresses speaking for themselves, the actresses opted for minimal accessories, wearing only dainty diamond and sparkling earrings or rings. The three actresses also went a more natural and simple route when it came to their beauty look, with only Brie matching her bold fashion look with a deep coral lip color. 

It's safe to say we'd love to see more of this bold orange color scheme in future red carpets for the 2020 award show season! 

For all the latest updates on the annual awards show, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here.

