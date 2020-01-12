Ava DuVernay Delivers Powerful Speech About Prison Reform at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Awards season is officially in full swing!

Even though the 2020 Golden Globes kicked things off this year, the celebration is still going strong as the entertainment industry honors the best of the best in television and film. And that's exactly what tonight is all about at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Hollywood's latest and greatest arrived at the annual ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing their Sunday best. But aside from seeing fierce and fabulous fashion, there was one moment at the star-studded event that really stole the show: Ava DuVernay's powerful speech after winning Best Limited Series for When They See Us.

"Thank you for standing, that's very kind," she began, as the Netflix cast stood right by her side on the stage, including Niecy Nash, Asante Blackk and Jharrel Jerome. "Thank you to the critics for finally letting us take a stage. Yeah!"