Mandy Moore Ditches the Dress for Posh Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Red carpet ready!

On Sunday night, Hollywood's top players flocked to Santa Monica, Calif. to attend the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. And because tonight's annual ceremony is all about celebrating the best of the best in the industry, our favorite celebrities made sure to leave an impression on the red carpet.

From glitzy gowns that were as bright as the flashing camera lights to wild patterns and prints that were just as bold as the performances on the big screen, the Critics' Choice Awards are proving to be unforgettable. However, it was Mandy Moore's chic and sleek jumpsuit that really stole the show.

The This Is Us star made the red carpet her runway as she donned a posh black jumpsuit by Elie Saab that featured a plunging neckline, jaw-dropping cape and dazzling gold-chain belt. Her effortlessly elegant updo and minimal beauty look tied her perfectly polished ensemble together!

Read

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

Moore was certainly one of the few stars to ditch the dress on the red carpet. Game of Thrones actress, Gwendoline Christie rocked menswear fashion for the annual event with her power pantsuit while Kristen Bell turned heads in a vibrant green suit that featured a billowing train. Aside from all of the fierce and fabulous fashion hitting the red carpet, the Critics' Choice Awards are going to be one to remember.

"This has been a truly great year for television and movies," Critics' Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement, ahead of the event. "In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and their work."

The night is just getting started.

And pop culture lovers can expect to see one memorable show. For one, Taye Diggs is returning as the ceremony's host. Plus, Kristen Bell and Eddie Murphy are being honored with prestigious awards.

Along with the talent being recognized, Netflix earned the most nominations with a total of 61. HBO was a close second.

So get settled and ready to see one fun and festive night. You can tune-into the show on The CW Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristen Bell, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kristen Bell Champions for Women Empowerment During 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Speech

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Eddie Murphy, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Eddie Murphy Feels Like the ''Luckiest Person'' After Accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Filming

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

Ava DuVernay, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Ava DuVernay Delivers Powerful Speech About Prison Reform at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Billy Porter, Lucy Hale and More Stun in Minty Green Outfits at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Anne Hathaway, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Anne Hathaway Glitters in Gold at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

TAGS/ Mandy Moore , 2020 Critics' Choice Awards , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.