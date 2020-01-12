Dina Lohan Pleads Not Guilty to DWI After Car Crash in New York

Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina Lohan was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a car accident on Long Island, New York.

The 57-year-old was charged with felony DWI and pleaded not guilty in court on Sunday morning. She is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

"Dina pleaded not guilty this morning at her arraignment for DWI," her longtime attorney, Mark Heller, told E! News. "She was released and is now at home. She did not have to pay a bail."

He had also told NBC New York, "There was no formal test to establish my client was intoxicated, and we'll be back in court next Wednesday to fight the case."

According to the outlet, Dina driving a Mercedes around 7 p.m. on Saturday when she hit the back of a Honda CRV, after which she allegedly drove away from the scene without providing any information. The Honda driver called 911 and followed her, along with the police, and found her sitting in the driver's seat with the engine running, according to the felony complaint.

A police officer who spoke with Dina said her breath smelled like alcohol and her eyes were "glassy and bloodshot," and that she was unsteady when she got out of the car, and ended up falling to the ground face-first, the outlet reported. Dina allegedly told authorities that she'd had one glass of wine and refused to take a breathalyzer test, at which point she was arrested, NBC New York said.

Dina's lawyer confirmed to E! News that she opted not to take a breathalyzer.