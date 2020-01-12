Dina Lohan Pleads Not Guilty to DWI After Car Crash in New York

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 4:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dina Lohan

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina Lohan was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a car accident on Long Island, New York.

The 57-year-old was charged with felony DWI and pleaded not guilty in court on Sunday morning. She is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

"Dina pleaded not guilty this morning at her arraignment for DWI," her longtime attorney, Mark Heller, told E! News. "She was released and is now at home. She did not have to pay a bail."

He had also told NBC New York, "There was no formal test to establish my client was intoxicated, and we'll be back in court next Wednesday to fight the case."

According to the outlet, Dina driving a Mercedes around 7 p.m. on Saturday when she hit the back of a Honda CRV, after which she allegedly drove away from the scene without providing any information. The Honda driver called 911 and followed her, along with the police, and found her sitting in the driver's seat with the engine running, according to the felony complaint.

A police officer who spoke with Dina said her breath smelled like alcohol and her eyes were "glassy and bloodshot," and that she was unsteady when she got out of the car, and ended up falling to the ground face-first, the outlet reported. Dina allegedly told authorities that she'd had one glass of wine and refused to take a breathalyzer test, at which point she was arrested, NBC New York said.

Dina's lawyer confirmed to E! News that she opted not to take a breathalyzer.

Watch

Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan Lame on WWHL

Also according to the felony complaint, Dina's Mercedes had an expired registration, and Dina has an open suspension from July 2019 for failure to pay New York State taxes, NBC New York said. In addition to her DWI charge, she was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Dina was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding on Long Island in 2013. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. Dina was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, issued a $3,000 fine, had her driver's license suspended for one year and was ordered to use an interlock device in her car to ensure she drives sober.

Lindsay has herself been arrested for DUI a couple of times amid a past period of constant legal turmoil that derailed her acting career. In recent years, she has lived abroad, changed her accent, starred in a short-lived MTV reality show about a club she opened on the Greek island of Mykonos, and made many celebrity appearances—sometimes with Dina and the rest of her family.

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

(NBC and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Filming

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

Ava DuVernay, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Ava DuVernay Delivers Powerful Speech About Prison Reform at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Billy Porter, Lucy Hale and More Stun in Minty Green Outfits at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Mandy Moore Ditches the Dress for Posh Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Anne Hathaway, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Anne Hathaway Glitters in Gold at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Zendaya, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Zendaya Brings Galactic Glam Fashion to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Officially Back Together…Again!

TAGS/ Dina Lohan , Top Stories , Apple News , Arrests
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.