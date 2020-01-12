Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and more

Another Sunday, another award show as the 2020 award show season continues.

All your favorite celebs and stars are dressing to impress just a week after the Golden Globes and this time, they're hitting the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

Ahead of the SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars comes none other than the Critics' Choice Awards where Hollywood's biggest names in television and music will get together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California for the 25th annual show.

But before the star-studded list of nominees takes their tonight to find out who'll take the coveted awards, we're ready to see what they bring to the red carpet.

From Zendaya's galactic glam Tom Ford look, Lupita Nyong'o's Michael Kors ensemble and Mandy Moore's posh Ellie Saab jumpsuit, Hollywood's biggest stars definitely did not come to play tonight when it came to their fashion and beauty looks. If this is only the second award show of the season, we can't wait to see what else these stars will have in store for the rest of the month!