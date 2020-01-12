Selena Gomez Reacts to ''Disgusting'' Comments After Seen at the Same Restaurant as Hailey Bieber

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 3:04 PM

Hailey Bieber, Madison Beer, Selena Gomez

Getty Images; MEGA

Small world!

On Saturday night, Selena Gomez had a rare run-in with her ex-boyfriend's wife, Hailey Bieber. And yes, it's been getting a lot of buzz on the web. The two superstars were seen enjoying a night out with friends at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig's. 

The 27-year-old pop star, who dazzled in a vibrant color-block Givenchy dress at the Dolittle premiere that same day, celebrated her Rare album release with her closest pals. She even showed off her fabulous outing on Instagram Stories, where she put her colorful cake on display.

For the special festivities, the "Ring" singer kept things chic and casual, wearing a long brown blazer-like coat, loose-fitted jeans, black shoes and gold hoop earrings. More surprisingly, though, was the white toaster she was seen carrying around with her as she left the celebrity hot-spot.

And because it's a Hollywood favorite, Hailey was also spotted dining out with her nearest and dearest, including Madison Beer.

Selena Gomez Turns Heads in Striking Color-Block Outfit at Dolittle Premiere

On Saturday night, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly shared a quick video clip on her Instagram Stories of the 23-year-old model posing with Michael D. Ratner.

Despite the two superstars being at the same restaurant at the same time, it appears Selena and Hailey didn't interact with each other.

Because their run-in has garnered a lot of buzz, the Rare songstress responded to the critics on Beer's Instagram, especially after the 20-year-old started receiving hate.

"This is disgusting reading all of this," the pop star wrote. "This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so diasppointed that peoploe would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is."

She added, "There is no issue."

Case closed!

