Prince Harry Talks About Meghan Markle With Disney CEO in Resurfaced Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 12:55 PM

Did Prince Harry help get Meghan Markle a Disney job? 

Amid the drama about their impeding "royal exit," a video of the Duke of Sussex appearing to pitch his wife's acting talents to Disney CEO Bob Iger last July at the London premiere of The Lion King reboot has resurfaced.

The Times of London reported on Saturday that Meghan had signed an agreement in which she would record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company donating to the charity Elephants Without Borders. The corporation has not commented, nor has the couple or the Royal Family. 

"You know she does voiceovers," multiple outlets quote Harry as telling Iger about Meghan, a former Suits star who had quit acting in 2017 to focus on her royal duties.

"Oh, really?" Iger replies.

"Did you know that?" Harry appears to say.

"Ah, I did not know that," Iger replies.

"You seem surprised," the duke says, then points briefly at Meghan, who is standing right near them, chatting with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and adds, "But yeah, she's really interested."

"Sure," Iger replies. "We'd love to try."

News of the Disney deal comes amid Meghan and Harry's bombshell announcement that they want to step down as "senior" royals to spend more time in North America and also "work to become financially independent."

Harry is due to discuss his and Meghan's decision, which they made unilaterally, with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William for the first time on Monday, at the monarch's English country estate. Meghan, who is in Canada with their son Archie Harrison, may phone into the meeting.

