Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Matches Her Makeup to Her Baby Blue Gown

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 12:41 PM
Jennifer Lopez is feeling anything but blue!
The Hustlers actress turned heads and stopped traffic at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards on Saturday evening. The 50-year-old icon, who won Best Supporting Actress, brought a fashion fantasy to the star-studded ceremony as she dazzled in a vibrant baby blue gown by Elie Saab.
From its plunging neckline to the eye-catching belt that cinched her waist to the billowing '70s-style sleeves, this whimsical design was one to remember. Making her ensemble pop even more? The actress matched her makeup to her dress.
While that's been touted as a beauty no-no for years, J.Lo's latest look proves that it can be an effortlessly elegant way to make your fashion pieces stand out. In fact, the mastermind behind Saturday night's makeup? Scott Barnes, who is the 50-year-old star's go-to!
"Coming in hot," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a close-up photo of her beauty lewk.
Moreover, it appears Barnes created the ocean-blue eyeshadow look by using the newest palette from his eponymous line.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
While the megastar always slays the red carpet, she's been pushing the style boundaries more than ever this year. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the Hustlers actress pulled out all of the fashion stops for the special occasion.
For the fanciful affair, she donned a multi-colored ballgown by Valentino that featured a massive bow in shades of metallic gold and emerald green that was wrapped front-and-center. However, when it came time for an outfit change during the after-party, she made sure to be the talk of the town.
Lopez was a vision in white at the CAA party. Her angelic design by a Zuhair Murad was full of glitz and glamour as it had an explosion of feathers, lace detailing and crazy thigh-high slits. All in all, she dressed to impress that night.
And it looks like her killer fashion looks aren't slowing down any time soon.
We can't wait to see what she wears on the next red carpet.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?