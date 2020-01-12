Jeffree Star Denies Rumors About Nathan Schwandt After Confirming Breakup

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 10:51 AM
Jeffree Star is not cool with the rumors about his and Nathan Schwandt's split.
The 34-year-old YouTuber and makeup guru confirmed on Saturday morning that the two had broken up weeks ago, after five years together, and following recent rumors. Later that night, he took to his Instagram Story to deny rumors that claimed his ex had moved on from the split and was hanging out with a woman. He shared a photo of Schwandt smoking at a table inside his mansion in Hidden Hills, California, writing, "Nate was being a dog dad all day." The two have raised several Pomeranians.
"A lot of you are like, 'Are you and Nate like hanging out right now?" Star said. "I was visiting my grandma, Grandma Mary turns 103 this July and I don't know how long she has left so I have been visiting her a lot...instead of having my security guards or team watch my dogs, why not have Nathan, who raised them with me for years, watch them instead? Also him and I both felt like it was necessary to show that he is actually at my house today, because there are a few media outlets reporting that Nathan is in another city with another girl."
"I'm like, you guys, do you think me and him want to date anyone else right now?" Star continued. "Do you think that's on our minds? I'm on day 10 of crying my eyes out. So, that's not what we're thinking about right now."
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
He added, "This is really rough. so I just wanted to put the records straight because people aren't going to disrespect him, you're not going to disrespect me...so I'm going to go say goodbye to him, he's going to go say goodbye to the dogs, and I am going to take a big hit. I love you guys. The Star family is so strong and the overwhelming amount of comments today and just support is just like...it means a lot, so thank you."
Schwandt, 26, has not commented on the split.
In his announcement on Saturday, made in a YouTube video, Star said he and his ex will be "friends forever."
"I will always have love for him," he said. "Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life."
