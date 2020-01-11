Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future During Her Birthday Trip

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 6:55 PM
New year, new romance!
Just last month, Lori Harvey and Future sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. And now, the dynamic duo is at it again. But this time, they both seemingly confirmed their romance is real.
On Saturday afternoon, the 22-year-old model, who is currently celebrating her upcoming birthday in Jamaica, put her love on display. Taking to Instagram Stories, Harvey uploaded a sweet and romantic video clip of her and the 35-year-old rapper showing some PDA.
In the short clip, the two are seen enjoying an afternoon outing together. At one point, the birthday girl pulls Future's head close to hers and he kisses her on the cheek. Naturally, she smiled after getting smooched and puckered her lips as well, but she faced the camera.
"Life is Good," she captioned the video.
Additionally, the "Last Name" rapper shared the same footage to his Instagram Stories.
So far, it looks like the 22-year-old star is having one unforgettable birthday weekend. She's uploaded several clips to Instagram Stories of her spending quality time with her close friends. From sipping on cocktails to soaking up the sun in itty-bitty bikinis, she's certainly having a good time.
Additionally, this isn't the first vacation Future and Lori take together. Back in December, the two flew out to Abu Dhabi and flaunted their trip together.
"Flawless. Tap for details," the 35-year-old rapper cheekily wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the model. As if that didn't get people talking, he also uploaded a quick clip of him driving around with Lori sitting next to him.
The news of their romance came nearly two months after the 22-year-old star and Sean "Diddy" Combs called it quits. The two were dating casually for almost three months, before deciding to go their separate ways.
"Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," a source told E! News at the time. "He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now."
It looks like Lori's future is looking bright with... well, Future!
