Justin Hartley Shares the Importance of Self-Care in First Public Appearance Since Divorce

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 4:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

We stan a self-care devotee!

This Is Us star Justin Hartley proved he's part of the club. On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor opened up about the importance of self-care during his first public appearance since his sudden divorce from Chrishell Stause.

While at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Los Angeles, to discuss the hit NBC series, Hartley took a moment to shed light on his self-care practices.

"I'm doing great," he began explaining. "I got into that a long time ago... self-care. It's good to do, right?"

"We all have hectic lives, and everyone's busy and rushing all over the place, trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing," he continued. "And you have to slow down once in a while and just kind of like realize where you are, appreciate what you've done and kind of reflect a little bit. And be like, 'What's going on here?' And make sure you're OK."

Read

Justin Hartley's Wife Chrishell Moves Out of Shared Home After Sudden Divorce

The Smallville alum's appearance and positive message on Saturday comes nearly two months after he filed for divorce.

As fans of the duo might recall, the news of his and Chrishell's split was a total shocker.

Not only did the pair celebrate their two-year marriage anniversary a month before their breakup announcement in November 2019, but the duo was seen together at recent red carpet events.

According to court docs, which were obtained by E! News, the This Is Us actor cited the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences." And it appears, the 42-year-old star doesn't wish to give Stause spousal support. 

A month later, the Days of Our Lives actress would file her own divorce papers. And making their breakup even more real? She moved out of their shared home just weeks after the announcement.

Hopefully, during this time, the 38-year-old star has also been practicing some self-care!

—Reporting by Lauren Piester.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lori Harvey, Future

Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future During Her Birthday Trip

Biggest Loser Contestants

How The Biggest Loser Has Changed for 2020

Jeffree Star Confirms Split With Boyfriend Nathan Schwandt

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry to Meet With Queen Elizabeth II to Discuss His and Meghan's Future: Report

Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Pack on the PDA at Dolittle Premiere

Selena Gomez, Fashion Police Widget

Selena Gomez Turns Heads in Striking Color-Block Outfit at Dolittle Premiere

Katherine McPhee, David Foster

Katharine McPhee Has the Best Response After Being Told She ''Butchered'' David Foster's Song

TAGS/ Justin Hartley , Celebrities , Life/Style , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.