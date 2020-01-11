Katharine McPhee Has the Best Response After Being Told She ''Butchered'' David Foster's Song

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 2:21 PM

Katharine McPhee Foster

Don't come for Katharine McPhee Foster.

The 35-year-old singer and actress doesn't have time for trolls on the internet. On Friday night, someone on Twitter called out the the Scorpion alum for her performance of "To Love You More," which was written and produced by her husband, David Foster

"Dear @katharinemcphee don't EVER sing ‘to love you more'," the Twitter user expressed to the American Idol alum. "The fact that @officialdfoster would let you butcher that song – a classic at that, WOW!"

However, McPhee wasn't here for all that negativity and gave the best response to the online hater.

"I'd like to see you try this, bitch," she wrote, alongside a video clip of her hitting all the right notes to the classic tune. Mic drop!

Of course, there haven't been any complaints from the man who wrote the song himself. In fact, David isn't the only one who loves Katharine's vocals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Found Their Canadian Hideaway Thanks to Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Just two months ago, the 70-year-old star's daughter wanted her stepmom to perform at her wedding.

Erin Foster told E! News that she most definitely wanted McPhee to be part of her big day in a special way.

"Yes, 100%," the bride-to-be said when asked if any family members, including her stepmom would be performing at her wedding. They're free, are you kidding? Right? It's free built in entertainment."

"So Kat wrote me the other day, she was like, 'Is there anything that I can be doing to help you prepare?'" Erin explained. "And I said, 'Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice because you will be performing.' She's like, 'OK'...there's a song from Waitress that we really want her to perform that we really love. I don't know what else. Yeah, just anything. She truly has such a beautiful voice. Simon and I are real fans of her so I'm very excited."

On New Year's Day, Foster married Simon Tikhman in a romantic ceremony with family and close friends. Katharine performed the Sara Bareilles song, "She Used to Be Mine."

All in all, it's safe to say that the 35-year-old singer knows what she's doing in the music department.

