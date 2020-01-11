Meghan Markle Signs Deal With Disney Just Days After Royal Family Exit: Report

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 2:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Toby Melville/PA Wire

Meghan Markle already has new projects in the works. 

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney on an "unspecified project in return for a donation to an elephant charity," Deadline reported

The news of this partnership with Disney to help the organization Elephants Without Borders comes only days after Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced they were taking a step back from royal duties

However, according to the publication, the deal was "signed before the recent uproar over Markle and husband Prince Harry's plans to disengage from the Royal Family and pursue other opportunities." The Times of London was the first to report about Markle's deal with Disney. 

Despite the timing, the former Suits actress's latest partnership might be a glimpse into what she and Prince Harry have in the works now that they'll be spending less time with the Royal Family and dividing their time between North America and the U.K.

Further, Deadline also reports that the couple and Disney had a "pre-existing relationship" after the company "gave them a watercolor Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate their child Archie's birth." 

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back as "Senior" Royals and Announce Move to North America

As fans recall, the two also attended the premiere of Disney's The Lion King remake in July 2019. And the premiere was held in support of African Parks, which is an organization that Prince Harry supports. 

As far as the project itself goes, TODAY cites that Markle has reportedly "already completed the voice-over work prior to the couple's Christmas holiday in Canda." 

Markle's latest deal points to the new chapter of their lives and the more progressive route the couple is taking as they take a step back from royal duties and use their influence to shed light on other projects and issues they're passionate about. 

Meghan Markle, South Africa

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram announcing their departure earlier this week. "We intend to step back as ‘senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

It has also been reported that the couple never informed Buckingham Palace or Prince William and Kate Middleton of their decision. 

According to BBC News, a palace spokeswoman said their choice to move forward with their plans without consulting Queen Elizabeth II has the Royal Family feeling "disappointed." 

But despite the headlines, the couple is seemingly moving forward with this next chapter in their lives. 

E! News has reached out to Disney for comment. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry to Meet With Queen Elizabeth II to Discuss His and Meghan's Future: Report

Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Pack on the PDA at Dolittle Premiere

Selena Gomez, Fashion Police Widget

Selena Gomez Turns Heads in Striking Color-Block Outfit at Dolittle Premiere

Katherine McPhee, David Foster

Katharine McPhee Has the Best Response After Being Told She ''Butchered'' David Foster's Song

DJ Qualls

DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay Onstage at Comedy Show

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is Performing at the 2020 Grammys Despite Last Year's Drama

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice Sends a Heartfelt Message to Teresa Giudice Amid Split

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Celebrities , Apple News , Disney , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.