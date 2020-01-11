DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay Onstage at Comedy Show

DJ Qualls has come out publicly as gay and says he is tired of worrying what people think of him or how his sexuality could affect his acting career.

The 41-year-old Road Trip, Supernatural and The Man in the High Castle actor made his comments on Twitter on Friday night, just after announcing the news onstage at his friend and former co-star Jim Jeffries' standup comedy show at the Balboa Theater in San Diego.

"It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego," he tweeted. "Yep, I'm gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career."

"Well done my friend, very proud of you," replied French actor Sebastian Roché, who also starred in Supernatural and The Man in the High Castle.

"Proud of you, my friend. Love you, man," tweeted Supernatural and Veronica Mars alum Adam Rose.

Qualls, a native of Tennessee, starred in Australian-born Jeffries' FX comedy series Legit between 2013 and 2014, and also made an appearance on Comedy Central's The Jim Jeffries Show in 2018.