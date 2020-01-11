Watch Ashley Graham Dance It Out in Her Underwear While Showcasing 9-Month Baby Bump

Werk it, momma.

Ashley Graham took to Instagram to dance it out to "The Baby Momma Dance" by Starrkeisha and proudly show off her 9-month baby bump.

The 32-year-old mother to be has shared many pregnancy milestones along the way ever since she announced she was expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The two announced they were expecting a little one back in August.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the model shared a video on her feed of herself showing off her dance moves in the bathroom wearing a bra and underwear, baring her baby bump.

"Baby boy is coming SO soon!!! but that's not the only thing! We're launching NEW SHADES for my @revlon Never Enough Lip collection!! Coming soooooooon!!," she wrote on Instagram. Looks like she's still working hard even while she's nearly ready to give birth to her baby boy.

But a beauty line isn't the only thing in the works for this hard-working woman, Graham also recently announced a partnership with the leading size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All, to design a limited-edition collection.