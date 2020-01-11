Miley Cyrus Showers Boyfriend Cody Simpson With Gifts for His 23rd Birthday

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 10:53 AM

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is treating her beau, Cody Simpson, to the finer things for his 23rd birthday. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10, the 27-year-old singer wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, writing, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!" 

In another Instagram Story, she shared a video of the two, writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth. @codysimpson I [black heart emoji] u." 

More than that, the singer shared the special gifts she showered her partner with ahead of his special day. Since, as Cyrus mentioned on social media, she wouldn't be with him on his actual birthday on Saturday, Jan. 11, she gave him his presents a day early. 

Cyrus gave Simpson a 1800s doctor bag and inscribed it with his writing alias Prince the Neptune

Simpson's latest present completed the series of other vintage presents Cyrus had gifted him for Christmas which included a pocket watch and chain also from the 1800s. 

In a picture on Instagram, Simpson shared a closer look at the bag Cyrus gifted him ahead of his birthday, alongside a copy of his first published collection of poetry. 

While Cyrus isn't celebrating Simpson's actual birthday by his side since he's traveling in Milan, Italy, she evidently wanted to send him off with only but the most thoughtful gift. 

Simpson (and his present from the "Wrecking Ball" singer) are currently in Milan for the Emporio Armani fashion show. 

Their latest show of affection online comes after the two slammed rumors that they had split up over the holidays

