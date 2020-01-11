Jeffree Star Confirms He and Nathan Schwandt Split

The rumors are true: YouTube and makeup guru Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt have called it quits after five years together.

Star, 34, confirmed the news in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, showing him sitting on his pink bed with his dogs. He said he and Schwandt broke up a few weeks ago. The news follows recent split rumors and a tweet Star had posted and deleted that had said, "Dear God please stop the pain."

"Hey guys. I don't even know how to do this intro. I never thought the day would come where I'd be sitting here talking about this," he said in his YouTube video. "We've tried to film this 10 times now and I've cried every single time and we are a few weeks in of me and Nathan no longer being together and I don't even know where to begin there's no easy way to say this but we did break up."

"I've used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal, you know. We're both in a state of shock. I'm devastated," he continued. "I'm so sad and the love of my life is no longer- wait, I don't wake up to him anymore. He's no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I'm just in a state of shock right now. We both are."

Schwandt, 26, has not commented on the breakup.