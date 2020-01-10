Meet All the Adorable Dogs Competing in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Too cute for words!

If you're looking for a little dose of happiness to start off your year right, then you just found it! It's the moment you've been waiting for. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVI returns Sunday, Feb. 2nd at 3PM ET/12PM PT. Get ready for all the adorable dogs and activities that are sure to ensue during this year's festivities. Including, "Pup Close" stories featuring Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Whitney Cummings and Emmylou Harris.

This year's dogs will be comprised of 96 Puppies from 61 Shelters that will descend upon the Gridiron for the 16th annual game. Plus, returning fans will be happy to know that Dan Schachner will be making his return once again as referee. All the dogs will be split between either #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, and will be playing to win the inaugural CHEWY "Lombarky" trophy at GEICO stadium.

In past years, every single animal that has participated has been adopted into loving families after the event.