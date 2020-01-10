Meghan Markle's Dog May Have Been a Hint Her and Prince Harry's Shocking Announcement Was Coming

This may sound wild, but hear us out.

As fans recall, Meghan Markleand Prince Harry were spotted hiking in Canada on New Year's Day. At the time, it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taking a hike with Suits star Abigail Spencer and two dogs. They opted to leave son Archie Harrisonat the residence they were staying at.

While this story seemed innocent enough at the time, the couple's shocking announcement sheds a different light on the sighting.

A source tells E! News the two dogs they saw with Meghan and Harry were "a beagle and a black dog, similar to a lab."

Now, any fan of Meghan's knows she has a beagle named Guy. He is just one of the two pets Meghan adopted from a rescue shelter, the other being a pup named Bogart. Unfortunately, Bogart was left behind as a Kensington Palace spokesperson says it was "in the best interest" of her aging dog to stay in Canada instead of making the strenuous journey across the pond. Meghan herself confirmed this in her engagement interview and assured he's "staying with very close friends."