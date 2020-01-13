Inside Liam Hemsworth's Unbeatable Bond With His Brothers

When Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split up last summer, it wasn't hard to guess where Liam was going to go for support.

He went to his native Australia and stayed with brother Chris Hemsworth and the Thor star's family, naturally.

Liam and Chris were out getting frozen yogurt together, in fact, when the Daily Mail Australia approached the newly single star for a comment and he simply said he didn't want to talk about it. Too soon.

Searching for real estate alone for the first time in years, Liam then reportedly bought a house right near where Chris lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, in Byron Bay. Their parents also now live in the area, too. (All three Hemsworth brothers have posted about fundraising efforts to combat the bush fires still raging in Australia.)

When the brothers are on the same continent, let alone the same city, they like to hit the gym and go surfing—and engage in some good old-fashioned teasing, such as when Chris appraised Liam's physique in an Instagram video while they were out at the beach last summer, saying, "Look at the body on that."