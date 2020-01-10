Justin Bieber to Perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 3:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Justin Bieber's musical comeback continues at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fresh off the release of his first single in four years, the "Yummy" performer is set to take the stage at the annual show, which airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29. Bieber is nominated in five categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Best Collaboration and Best Music Video for his and Ed Sheeran's smash hit "I Don't Care." 

It's certainly shaping up to be an unforgettable 2020 for the 25-year-old, whose fifth album is due sometime this year. He also announced a stadium tour stretching from May through September, and a YouTube docu-series premiering later this month. The documentary will explore Bieber's struggles away from the spotlight, including his ongoing battle against Lyme disease. 

Justin announced the diagnosis earlier this week with a message directed to those accusing him of "being on meth" and looking "like s--t." 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

Bieber is the first announced performer for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but given the event's usual star power, music lovers can expect plenty of their favorite artists to attend. 

Billlie Eilish is the most-nominated artist with seven, followed by Lizzo and Lil Nas X with six. Other notable nominees include Taylor SwiftAriana GrandeJonas BrothersShawn Mendes and Cardi B

Fans can cast their vote in a number of categories here. The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs on Fox. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez Reveals New Tattoo Inspired By Her Kidney Transplant

The MixtapE!, Selena Gomez, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion

The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music Musts

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals Major "Problem" With Dating Celebs After Justin Bieber, The Weeknd Romances

Dan + Shay, Dan and Shay, 10,000 Hours Viral Video, Brothers, Rayce, Tripp

You'll Want to Spend 10,000 Hours Watching This Little Boy Sing Dan + Shay To His Baby Brother

Is Beyonce Writing the New James Bond Theme Song?

Shania Twain, Halsey

Halsey Channels Shania Twain, Lady Gaga and More Stars in "You Should Be Sad" Video

Beyonce

Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Sing the New James Bond Theme Song

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Music , Awards , Red Carpet , iHeartRadio , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.