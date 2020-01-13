30 Years Later: Remembering MC Hammer's Untouchable Hit—and Everything That's Happened Since

So he formed Bustin' Records and got to work selling albums out of the back of his car. His 1986 self-released debut, Feel My Power, moved 60,000 copies. Repackaged as Let's Get It Started two years later, as his first official album with new label Capitol Records, it earned him three top 10 singles.

Then he struck gold, as in the type of metal found on his oversized chains, with "U Can't Touch This". Introduced on The Arsenio Hall Show before its Jan. 13, 1990 release, the song's base riff was lifted entirely from Rick James' "Super Freak", which pretty much ensured Hammer would have a hit on his hands, but also cost him dearly in a copyright infringement lawsuit later that year. The words (rapped, because he admittedly couldn't sing), the non-stop, energetic dance moves, the boldness and, of course, the multi-hued Hammer pants were entirely his own, however.

"On [1989's] Superfest tour, Bobby [Brown] and I would indirectly compete to put on a great show," he recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2010. "At the time, Bobby had a van with a crown on top of it, because he called his album King of Stage. I remember saying, 'Hey, Bobby, you're the king of the stage right now. But I'm gonna need the keys to the van.' And he laughed and I laughed, and about a year later he was handing me a Grammy."