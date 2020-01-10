Selena Gomez Reveals New Tattoo Inspired By Her Kidney Transplant

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 1:35 PM
Selena Gomez is giving fans a "rare" look at some special ink that represents the day a friend helped save her life.
The 27-year-old pop singer had revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she first disclosed she had in 2015. In late December, she said in an interview with Capital FM radio in the U.K. that she had gotten a tattoo of the date of her surgery. She also said her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, has the same ink.
On Friday, Selena posted behind-the-scenes photos of herself from the shoot of her new music video, "Rare," and part of the tattoo is seen on her arm. It shows a six, suggesting her kidney transplant was carried out in the month of June.
"Rare" is the title track of her new album, which was also released early on Friday. Selena, who has several tattoos, talked about the record in a Twitter Q&A session with fans.
When asked to describe the album in three words, she tweeted, "Honest, empowering and uplifting."
Selena said in the fan Q&A Rare's biggest message is "self love, acceptance and empowerment."
The album contains the previously released singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Many believe they are about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
"I am not a victim...but I don't act in the manner that I need to keep getting down on myself for things that I have done," Selena said about the first single, speaking at her iHeartRadio album release party on Thursday.
She said she thought her song "Vulnerable" was the most empowering track on the album.
"Vulnerability is strength, it's not something that makes you weak at all," she said. "I love this song and I love how it makes you feel."
"I think all I want for this record is for people to make it their own...for people to turn these messages into something great," she told the crowd. "I wanted to be the voice for people who have had the same kind of hurt, or kind of experiences that I have had."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?