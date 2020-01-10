Selena Gomez Reveals Major "Problem" With Dating Celebs After Justin Bieber, The Weeknd Romances

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 12:08 PM

Selena Gomez

4CRNS / BACKGRID

Look at her now! Selena Gomez is getting personal.

The 27-year-old singer, who just released her latest album, Rare, is opening up about her love life and the inspiration behind her new music. In a candid sit-down interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily today on Apple Music's Beats 1, Gomez was asked about dating in the public eye. In her response, the Disney alum, who had a long-term with Justin Bieber and was linked to The Weeknd, explained there's a "problem" with dating a fellow celeb.

"If I can be honest, it is so cliché, it's just, everyone dates everyone," Gomez told Lowe. "It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun."

But, as Gomez explained, you end up "having a relationship for people" and "not even for yourself."

Photos

Selena Gomez's Most Candid Quotes

"There's almost this point where it's like, 'Oh, we're making it known that we're together,'" Gomez said. "You just need to decided, within our world, if it's for you or is it for show."

In her interview with Lowe, Gomez also discussed the lead single off of her new album, "Lose You to Love Me." The song, Gomez's first No. 1 hit, addresses her relationship with Bieber and how he "replaced" their relationship so quickly. As fans of the stars will know, Gomez and Bieber split for the last time in March 2018. Following their breakup, the "Boyfriend" singer went on to rekindle his romance with Hailey Bieber, who is now his wife.

After dropping "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez received such a positive response that it made her have an "aha" moment.

"When that happened, I had a moment where I said, 'I completely get it,'" Gomez told Lowe. "The agony, the confusion, the self-doubt, all of that wrapped up into that song. That was a moment where I got it, I needed that, I went through that for something like this, for other people."

You can hear more from Gomez about her new album in the interview above!

Rare is out now.

