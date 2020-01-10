Jane Fonda's Final Fire Drill Friday Brings Out A-List Protestors Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen and More

Jane Fonda took to Capitol Hill today for her final scheduled Fire Drill Fridays rallies—and she wasn't alone.

Several celebrities—including Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, Amber Valletta and Saffron Burrows—joined their fellow activists at the climate change protest.

"Oh my gosh! This is our last march up to the rally site for our—not our Final Fire Drill Friday but the last one in D.C. for a while," Fonda said in a tweeted video.

The 82-year-old actress has been hosting these demonstrations ever since mid-October, and each one has focused on a different climate issue. This week's march addressed the financing of the fossil fuel industry.

Phoenix also addressed the crowd and spoke about the meat and dairy industries.

"I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change, and there's something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume. And I think that it's something that is doable," the actor said, per a video shared by The Hill. "I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things that I can't avoid. I flew a plane out here today—or last night, rather—but one thing I can do is change my eating habits and so I just want to urge all of you to join me in that."