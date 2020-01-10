You'll Want to Spend 10,000 Hours Watching This Little Boy Sing Dan + Shay To His Baby Brother

Grab the tissues!

On Friday, Rayce Powell went viral for serenading his newborn brother Tripp Powell with Dan + Shay's "1000 Hours," which his mom Nicole Powell documented and shared on Facebook. In the adorable video, Rayce can be seen cradling his little brother, who has Down syndrome, as he sings the chorus to the fan-favorite country duo's hit song that features Justin Bieber. It's no wonder that a video this precious caught the attention of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who re-posted it on their Instagram account along with the video's original caption.

"This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp," Nicole wrote on Facebook, according to the band's caption. "He sings to him all the time. He swear this song is about him and his brother. He's singing, ‘I'd spend 10,000 hours, and 10,000 more if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. I might never get there but I'm going to try if it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm going to love you.' Love doesn't count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, ‘Aren't we all different?'"