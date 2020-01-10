The Hilarious Reason January Jones Didn't Have a Bingo-Themed Birthday Party

January Jones doesn't need much to have a good time. Give her some Bingo cards and some alcohol, and she's set.

During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Mad Men alum dished on the wild birthday party she threw on Sunday. And by wild, we mean she stayed at home and watched TV. A mood.

After host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she had a big birthday party this year (she turned 42 on Jan. 5), the star replied, "No, not this year. We just watched the Globes and the playoffs."

That wasn't her original plan for her birthday, though. As Jones explained, "Usually, I do a party and I was gonna do a party. A Bingo-themed party. And then, I felt like it was a lot of work and it makes me sound really old."

Imagine, if you will, a bunch of celebrities hanging out in a church basement playing Bingo instead of attending the 2020 Golden Globes. That would be a sight to see. And as for why Jones wanted a Bingo-themed party so badly, she simply explained, "It's really fun, though! And easy."