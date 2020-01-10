Will Smith Rapping The History of His Life with Jimmy Fallon Is a Must-See

Well, this is a story all about how…

On Thursday, Will Smith grabbed the mic on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rap about the history of his life, putting his spin on the show's fan-favorite musical bit "The History of…" Joined by host Jimmy Fallon, the Bad Boys For Life star and the late night host donned matching black hoodies and white tees as they took viewers on a trip down memory lane—starting with Will's humble music beginnings.

Kicking things off, Jimmy rapped, "You seen him in billboards / Starring in shows / But there's a lot about him that you might not know."

Then, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star took over with a verse about his early rapping career. "Back in '85 / I rocked the house till it turned to rubble / Every time I told y'all girls ain't nothing but trouble / Jeff [Allen Townes]'s the DJ, I'm the rapper / You can call him Jazz, you can call me dapper / Then I was rappin' just to make bus fare / Then I moved in with my Auntie and Uncle in Bel Air."