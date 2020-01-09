Watch Mac Miller's First Posthumous Music Video for ''Good News''

Clarke Tolton/RollingStone.com/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 5:40 PM
Clarke Tolton/RollingStone.com/Shutterstock
Mac Miller's legacy lives on through his music.
The late rapper's first posthumous single, "Good News," dropped Thursday and was accompanied by a music video featuring memorable images and footage from throughout Miller's career. The melodic track's release comes one day after Miller's family announced the completion of his final studio album, Circles, which is set for release next Friday, Jan. 17.
"Here we are," a statement from Miller's family read. "The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles."
Following his death in Sep. 2018, Miller's family said producer Jon Brion "dedicated himself" to completing the project.
"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," the statement said, before concluding, "We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."
In celebration of the album's release, fans in Los Angeles, New York City and Pittsburgh will be able to attend a pop-up exhibit inspired by Miller's music. Entry is free and all net proceeds from merchandise sales will benefit The Mac Miller Fund, which works to provide resources to young musicians.
Miller was just 26-years-old when he died from a drug overdose. Last October, three individuals were charged in connection to his death.
Listen to "Good News" by pressing play on the video above.
