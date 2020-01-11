15 Best Turtlenecks To Dress Up Any Look

by Jake Thompson | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 3:00 AM
Year after year, as the impending temperature drops and we peer into our closets to take on the colder months, tackling winter fashion is never easy. Soft cashmere-kissed sweaters and bold puffer jackets are what are winter wardrobe dreams are made of. In reality, as the season changes and winter sets in, do you find yourself in a fashion rut?
With a new year and newfound attitude, stop repeating all your usual wardrobe suspects and enter your most reliable go-to garment this winter: a trusty turtleneck.
You won't have to panic before work with this on-trend layering essential. From staple stores Uniqlo, H&M and Urban Outfitters to luxe fan favorites Everlane, Anthropologie and Topshop, we've handpicked bright, textured and unique mock turtlenecks that'll make your morning dress-up both functional AND fashionable. Our favorite? This Zadie power mesh turtleneck, of course.
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
Bright meets bold in this wide-cut turtleneck sweater in a soft, yellow knit featuring dropped shoulders, long, wide sleeves, and wide ribbing at cuffs and hem. Also available in a variety of colors.
Find your wardrobe staple of the season with this cherry red turtleneck sweater featuring a classic ribbed cut in a relaxed fit from the rolled neck down to the straight hem. Also available in a variety of colors.
Warm up in this everyday turtleneck pullover designed in a chunky marled yarn with a slouchy fit. Also available in oatmeal.
With a bold leopard motif and a luxe turtleneck design, this sweater complements anything from tailored trousers to swingy skirts.
Sometimes you just need the perfect black turtleneck. Enter: this cashmere dream that features a more relaxed raglan sleeve, ribbed waistband and cuffs, and nipped fit throughout. Available in a variety of colors.
An eye-catching tie-dyed finish puts a playful twist on the classic turtleneck silhouette.
This basic, easy-to-coordinate design is essential for layering up during the cold months. Available in a variety of colors.
A basic tee with heightened romance (just check out those puff sleeves and frilly ruffles!), this turtleneck makes a worthy addition to your collection of elevated basics.
A great way to amp up your layered looks, this snakeskin-embossed turtleneck is crafted from formfitting mesh and covered with a bold mix of animal prints.
This brightly colored sweater adds a wide-rib texture to a classic turtleneck for a style you'll want to wear on repeat.
This wow-factor top features a sheer mesh material and street-style thumbholes that lend an edgy update to off-duty style. She comes in a desert photorealistic print and available in a variety of fun prints.
This short turtleneck top in viscose jersey with long sleeves is your new best friend. Available in a slew of soft colors.
This fitted turtleneck top in soft modal jersey with long sleeves will complete any look this winter season. Available in three fun prints.
A sweater-wardrobe essential, this turtleneck is knit from yarns blended with soft merino wool for cozy warmth without the bulky weight.
The essential turtleneck sweater is upgraded for a flattering fit with cool slits at the sides and a magical mixture, including merino wool, alpaca and stretch to make it super soft. Also available in gray and oatmeal.
