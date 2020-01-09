Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Make Their Romance Instagram Official

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 2:07 PM

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckhamand Nicola Peltz have taken their romance to social media. 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's 20-year-old firstborn is not hiding his feelings for the 25-year-old actress and vice versa. The two took to Instagram this week and, as has become a benchmark of any modern relationship, posted about each other for the first time on their respective accounts. 

Earlier this week, he shared a series of snaps, including a close-up of her face and a photo of the two together with a red heart for a caption. Then, over on Peltz's page, the star shared a mirror selfie with a topless Beckham in the frame and captioned it with a black heart.  

On Thursday, Beckham took to Instagram again with adorable birthday wishes for the star. "Happy birthday babe xx," he captioned a mirror selfie of them embracing in a bathroom. "You have such an amazing heart xx."

In addition to all the sweetness on social media, the two were also photographed on Tuesday out to dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with Peltz toting a bouquet of flowers. 

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz's Cutest Moments

In September 2019, E! News learned Beckham and former girlfriend Hana Cross, who he had been dating since late 2018had called it quits.

Of the many women he's been linked to over the years, perhaps Beckham's most famous ex is actress Chloe Grace Moretz, who dated him on and off for years beginning in 2014. The two seemingly split for good around early 2018. 

As for Peltz, she previously was coupled up with Anwar Hadid, but that romance ended in May 2018

If one thing is clear, this new pair is smitten on social media. 

