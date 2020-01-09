A Complete Timeline of Events Leading Up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Split From the Royal Family

It'd be nice to say no one saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's announcement coming, but the reality is this was predicted months ago.

Some commentators speculate Meghan and Harry's departure from the Royal Family became a done deal the day they announced their engagement. Others cite the press' harsh treatment of the Duchess as the true cause of their decision.

Regardless, this series of events began to brew months ago, when there was talk of the Prince and former actress moving to Africa or Canada in order to establish a "bespoke" role for him and his then-pregnant wife.

Of course, this never came to fruition. Instead, Harry, Meghan and baby Archie Harrison visited the African continent during a tour of the commonwealth. By this point, the couple had already established a new household separate from that of Prince Williamand Kate Middleton, although what they really aspired to do was create an entirely new court—an idea the Queen swiftly vetoed.

Now, new details are emerging about the chain of events that led to their bid for independence. To learn more, see the timeline below: