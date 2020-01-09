Lizzo and Billy Porter Among 2020 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The nominees for the 2020 NAACP Image Awards have been announced!

Among the stars nominated for the award show, set to air on BET Networks on Feb. 22, are superstar artist Lizzo and Pose star Billy Porter. The talented celebs are both up for the honor of Entertainer of the Year at the ceremony, nominated alongside Angela Basset, Regina King and Tyler Perry.

This year, Netflix leads with 30 nominations in the television categories, Universal Pictures leads with 15 Nominations in the motion picture categories, and RCA Records leads with 14 Nominations in the recording categories.

"Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities," Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, said Thursday. "This year's nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we're proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances."