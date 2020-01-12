Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

Award season is well underway and it's time for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

The ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The nominations were announced last month and include films such as 1917, Joker and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and The Irishman—which received 14 nods, film actors such as Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix, and film actresses such Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Nominated TV series include Succession, Fleabag, The Crown, When They See Us, This Is Us and Schitt's Creek.

Check out a full list of winners (will be updated after the show starts):

Films:

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio,– Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy