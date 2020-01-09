Elizabeth Warren's Skincare Routine Has a Shocking Twist

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 12:39 PM
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
For Elizabeth Warren, less is more when it comes to taking care of her skin.
The 70-year-old Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren discussed her skincare routine in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on Thursday. She said she uses Pond's moisturizer "every morning, every night," adding, "And I never wash my face."
The interviewer, the outlet's editor-in-chief Jessica Pels, noted that "that's a very French thing."
"There you go. So I have—had, she's passed now—but a much older cousin named Tootsie," Warren said. "Years ago, I was, I guess probably somewhere in my 20s, and we're at a big family reunion. And Tootsie was beautiful. I looked over at her, and I said, 'Toots, how do you have such gorgeous skin?' She said, 'Pond's Moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face.' So from Tootsie to me to you."
Pond's skincare products, found at most drugstores, have been popular in the U.S. for decades. Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La'Pearl uses the moisturizer on the rapper.
Warren is considered one of the leading Democratic contenders for the November presidential election, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, according to recent polls.
The Democratic Party's presidential primaries are set to begin next month.
Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?