What the Cast of Malcolm in the Middle Is Up to Now

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

Before he was the one who knocks on Breaking Bad, Cranston's breakout performance was as Hal Wilkerson, the patriarch of the family, earning three Emmy nominations during the show's six-year run.

Of course, Cranston went on to deliver one of TV's most iconic performances, playing science teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White, on one of TV's most iconic series, Breaking Bad, for five years. He won four Emmys during his run as TV's ultimate anti-hero, forging a close bond with his co-star Aaron Paul. In 2019, the friends teamed up to release their own artesanal mezcal, disappointing fans hoping for a Breaking Bad revival. (Hey, at least he made a cameo in El Camino, Netflix's Breaking Bad sequel film?)

Following those impressive runs, Cranston continued to earn critical acclaim for his work in films such as Trumbo (which earned him his first Oscar nom) and Isle of Dogs, as well as the HBO TV movie All the Way, with his portrayal of president Lyndon B. Johnson earning him a SAG Award. Before it hit the small screen, All the Way had a beloved run on Broadway, with Cranston winning a Tony for his work on the stage. He won a Tony again 2019 for his return to the stage in Network.

But in 2016, Cranston told E! News he was hoping a Malcolm in the Middle revival would eventually happen, saying, "I sure hope so...I really do, for no other reason than that I miss those people like crazy and I stay in touch with them. The boys are doing great and Jane is doing wonderfully and I'd love to."