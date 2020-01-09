Impeachment: American Crime Story Will Likely Not Premiere in September Anymore

CNN screen grab
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 10:35 AM
CNN screen grab
We will probably have to wait a little longer than we thought to see Beanie Feldstein play Monica Lewinsky.
Originally, FX had given Impeachment: American Crime Story a premiere date of September 27, right in the heart of the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. There were issues raised over a high-profile series about Bill Clinton's impeachment airing in the midst of another election impacted by an impeachment, but the premiere date will likely be moving for another reason, according to FX chairman John Landgraf. Basically, Ryan Murphy is super duper busy.
Murphy is working on multiple projects right now, including a movie that won't be done filming until March. That means production on the 10 episodes of Impeachment can't begin until late March, and that means a September premiere date might be tough to manage.
"It's not reasonable to air in September," Landgraf said at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Thursday, going on to reiterate that the premiere date and production schedule is all about Ryan Murphy's availability, and nothing else.
Impeachment will be produced by Monica Lewinsky, with Feldstein starring as the former White House intern alongside Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton.
"Impeachment: American Crime Story will explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency," Landgraf said during last summer's TCA press tour.
Murphy had previously told E! News in 2017 that he had plans to adapt Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.
"It's not really about Hillary Clinton," he said at the time. "That book is about the rise of a certain segment of a right-wing group of people who despised the Clintons and used three women, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp to try and tear him down. The Toobin book is amazing. And there are a lot of bizarre crimes within that book that you can highlight. But the show isn't really about Hillary Clinton, it really is about the other women."
Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment in the FX anthology series, following The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. It will air on FX.
